Giannis Antetokounmpo Commits To Milwaukee Bucks While Considering Future Trade Options

Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks, despite rumours of a potential move to the New York Knicks. He acknowledges that his decision might change in the future. Reports from ESPN earlier this week indicated that the Bucks had discussions about trading the two-time NBA MVP to the Knicks during the offseason. This followed Milwaukee's third consecutive first-round playoff exit after losing 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the 2024-25 season.

Antetokounmpo, who played a crucial role in leading Milwaukee to their second NBA Championship in 2021, has two seasons left before he can opt out and become a free agent. In October next year, he will be eligible for a four-year, $275 million maximum extension through the 2030-31 season. However, his main focus remains on being part of a team capable of winning championships.

Last month, during a team media day, Antetokounmpo expressed his dedication to competing at a high level. "I think it's a disservice to basketball to not want to compete at a high level, to want your season to end in April," he stated. For now, he is committed to helping Milwaukee win another championship.

Antetokounmpo reiterated his belief in his team and teammates on Wednesday: "I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation where I can win. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates." He emphasised his leadership role and dedication: "I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go. It's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here."

The Bucks are set for their second preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, followed by matches against the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their NBA season opener for 2025-26 is scheduled against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 22.

Antetokounmpo is keeping an eye on how competitive they will be this season. He admits he constantly evaluates his future: "I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six or seven months I change my mind, I think that's human too."

He acknowledges that there will be temptations and possibilities presented by others once the season ends until it begins again. Ultimately, though, he asserts: "At the end of the day, ultimately, I'm going to make a decision. My decision today is that I'm here and I'm committed to this team."

Antetokounmpo has communicated with his teammates and those he respects that when he's on court or wearing the jersey, nothing else matters: "All the extra stuff does not matter." His focus remains on leading Milwaukee towards success.