Giannis Antetokounmpo Plans To Conclude NBA Career In Greece With Local Teams Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star, has stated his intention to end his NBA career in Greece. He expressed interest in playing for local teams like Filathlitikos or Olympiacos. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks, has expressed his desire to conclude his basketball career in Greece. Having been with the Bucks since they picked him 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has become a pivotal figure in the team. Before joining the NBA, he played for Filathlitikos for two years.

Antetokounmpo's performance has been remarkable, leading the Bucks to a championship in 2021. Last season, he averaged 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Despite his success in the United States, he is keen on returning to Greece after his NBA career ends. "I'm 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I'm 36-38. I'd like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?" he stated on ANT1's The 2night Show.

The star player is currently preparing for his 13th season with the Bucks. Last season ended with an early playoff exit against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo has been linked with trade rumours over recent years, including speculation about a move to the New York Knicks, which he quickly dismissed.

Antetokounmpo is contracted with Milwaukee for two more seasons before potentially entering free agency in 2027. His commitment to the Bucks remains strong despite these rumours.

Antetokounmpo's longing to return home is evident as he mentioned not wanting to live permanently in the United States post-NBA. He expressed interest in playing for any Greek team such as Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris once his time in America concludes.

The athlete's connection to Greece remains strong despite his long tenure abroad. His future plans reflect a deep-rooted desire to reconnect with his homeland through basketball.