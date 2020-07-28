English
Giannis stars as Bucks lose, Clippers also beaten in final NBA scrimmage

By Dejan Kalinic

Orlando, July 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Milwaukee Bucks lost on Monday (October 27), while the Los Angeles Clippers also went down in a scrimmage game.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to go with eight rebounds in a 124-103 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

JJ Redick led the Pelicans with 20 points in just over 15 minutes off the bench.

It was the Bucks' final scrimmage game before they restart their NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Friday (July 31).

Also playing their final scrimmage, the Clippers – also considered championship contenders – were edged 106-102 by the Sacramento Kings.

Paul George (19 points) was solid, while Kawhi Leonard went six-of-22 from the field for his 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers posted a 123-116 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
