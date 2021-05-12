Giro d'Italia: De Marchi moves into pink jersey after Dombrowski takes stage four

American Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) caught the breakaway leaders and attacked with 4km remaining on the last climb of the day in the stage from Piacenza to Sestola, claiming his first victory at a grand tour.

As riders battled cold, wet and windy conditions, De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) came in 13 seconds behind to ensure it was he who claimed the maglia rosa, now leading the overall standings by 22 seconds over Dombrowski.

"I started thinking about taking the maglia rosa two days ago but I didn't tell anybody," said the veteran De Marchi.

"It was about finding the right move. I knew it would be tricky at the start. A bit of luck helped and here we are. I'm lost for words.

"The maglia rosa is the childhood dream of every cyclist, especially for an Italian.

"When I realised that there was opportunity [with the breakaway] I really started to dream and I was scared to have lost the opportunity in the middle of the race when the three guys went clear, but never give up."

INEOS Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna relinquished the leader's jersey after coming in more than 21 minutes adrift.

Some of the race favourites also did battle back in the peloton with a group including Giulio Ciccone, Mikel Landa, Egan Bernal, Hugh Carthy and Aleksandr Vlasov making up 11 seconds on Simon Yates, Remco Evenepoel and Dan Martin.

A bad day for Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Joao Almeida saw him drop from fourth to 42nd overall after losing just under six minutes to all but end his hopes of contending.

STAGE RESULT

1. Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) 4:58:38

2. Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) +0.13

3. Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) +0.27

4. Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) +0.29

5. Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious) same time

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) 13:50:44

2. Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) +0.22

3. Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) +00:42

Points Classification

1. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) 50

2. Elia Viviani (Cofidis) 38

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) 35

King of the Mountains

1. Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) 18

2. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) 16

3. Rein Taaramae (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) 13