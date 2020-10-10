Giro d'Italia: Yates withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19

The Mitchelton-Scott rider had been three minutes and 52 seconds behind Joao Almeida, who holds the maglia rosa after seven stages.

Yates began displaying "very mild" symptoms after the seventh stage and has returned two positive tests, his team announced.

Team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said: "Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d'Italia.

"Following the team's RACESAFE COVID-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offering by the RCS, which has returned positive.

"Simon's health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health. We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.

"All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days."