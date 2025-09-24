Yogasana set for recognition as Sports in Global Stage, to make debut in Asian Games 2026

More sports Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai The Global Chess League will host its Season 3 draft in Mumbai on September 26, featuring elite players from across the globe. This event showcases a diverse talent pool and aims to elevate the future of chess. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The Global Chess League (GCL), a collaboration between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, is set to hold its player draft in Mumbai on September 26. This event precedes the third season of the league in India. Six franchises will compete to form strong teams from a pool of 36 players, including top Grandmasters and emerging talents from 17 countries.

Franchises will select their players through four draft rounds, with categories divided into Icon Players, Men's, Women's, and U-21 Prodigy. This year's draft features prominent names in each category. The league's unique format includes six players per team: one Icon, two men, two women, and one U-21 Prodigy.

Leading the Icon Boards are World Champion D. Gukesh, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Other notable participants include Anish Giri, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, four-time world champion Hou Yifan, and World Cup runner-up Koneru Humpy.

The U-21 Prodigy category highlights Volodar Murzin, winner of the 2024 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship, and Marc'Andria Maurizzi, the 2023 World Junior champion. These young talents represent the future of chess.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson of Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, expressed excitement about the upcoming season: "The GCL Season 3 draft marks another exciting milestone for the league as we bring together exceptional talent from across the globe. This season promises bigger battles, mega moves, and a new wave of chess innovation for fans."

Viswanathan Anand commented on the league's significance: "GCL is more than a tournament – it’s a celebration of intelligence, teamwork, and creativity. It combines tradition with innovation and creates a platform worthy of the game’s global stature."

Franchises Compete for Glory

The six franchises competing this season are Triveni Continental Kings (defending champions), PBG Alaskan Knights, UpGrad Mumba Masters, Ganges Grandmasters, Alpine SG Pipers, and American Gambits. Each team will aim for victory at their home venue as the third edition debuts in India.

The GCL has gained a strong following through previous editions held in Dubai and London by merging classical chess with fast-paced match formats. The third season promises an enhanced fan experience as it arrives in India.

A Unique Chess Experience

The Global Chess League is renowned as the world's first official franchise league featuring both male and female players on joint teams. The rapid format adds excitement to matches while offering fans a distinctive viewing experience through live television broadcasts.

Tech Mahindra and FIDE aim to promote chess using advanced technologies like 5G and virtual reality. These innovations will enhance engagement with interactive platforms that bring fans closer to the action.