Warriors star Curry pips Wizards' Beal to second NBA scoring title

By Sacha Pisani
Stephen Curry added a second NBA scoring title
New York, May 17: Stephen Curry added a second NBA scoring title to his growing list of achievements after the Golden State Warriors superstar edged out Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Curry used a 46-point outburst in the Warriors' 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday to pip Beal, who had 25 points as the Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110.

Entering the regular-season finale, two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Curry was 0.4 points per game ahead of Beal.

Curry finished the regular season with a scoring average of 32.0 points as he added to his 2016 crown, while Beal ended the campaign with 31.3 points per game.

In the process, Curry became the first player 33 years or older to lead the league in scoring since Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 1997-98 (35 years at end of season and averaged 28.7 PPG).

Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.

Earlier this season, Curry claimed top spots on the Warriors' all-time scoring and assists lists, while surpassing Reggie Miller for second position on the NBA's three-pointers made standings.

Curry has helped the Warriors clinch eighth position in the Western Conference this season and a play-in tournament berth.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 5:10 [IST]
