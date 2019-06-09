English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Golovkin marks return with brutal KO of Rolls

By Opta
Gennadiy Golovkin

New York, June 9: Former unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin knocked out Steve Rolls in a devastating fourth-round victory.

Golovkin was fighting for the first time since losing his belts to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in September's rematch last year.

And Golovkin provided a reminder of his power after a ninth-month layoff to knock out the previously undefeated Rolls at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (June 8).

Golovkin (39-1-1) took a little while to get going in New York, but he opened up a massive combination in the fourth round, ending with a vicious straight left that sent Rolls to the floor and stopped the contest.

Rolls (19-1-0) appeared nervous in the early going, however the Canadian settled during the second round to put together a couple of good combinations. He did the same thing in the third, but the fourth was all Golovkin.

Kazakh star Golovkin started landing consistently with his patented short punches and eventually put together the combination downing Rolls for good.

Alvarez said he believes his story with Golovkin is over after making light work of Daniel Jacobs in May, but the Mexican also acknowledged he was willing to face off with him again.

Golovkin said Canelo is the man he wants next, telling DAZN: "Bring him, just ask him. I'm ready."

More BOXING News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue