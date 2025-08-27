More sports Graeme McDowell Expresses Hope For Future Involvement In Ryder Cup Events Graeme McDowell shares his eagerness to return to the Ryder Cup, emphasising his dedication to Team Europe and willingness to support the team in upcoming events. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Graeme McDowell is eager to participate in the Ryder Cup again, expressing a strong desire to contribute. The former US Open champion has been part of three victorious teams, famously securing the winning putt for Team Europe at Celtic Manor in 2010. Despite his switch to LIV Golf in 2022, McDowell remains hopeful about future involvement.

The Northern Irishman is keen to be part of the biennial team event once more. He has twice served as vice-captain and was once considered a potential future captain. The upcoming Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York next month, with Adare Manor in Ireland hosting two years later.

McDowell shared an interaction with Jon Rahm earlier this year. "Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black, would I accept it?" McDowell said. "I replied: 'if they asked me to make coffees for you, I would go and make coffees'. That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe."

His dedication to Team Europe is unwavering. McDowell expressed his willingness to do anything necessary to be part of the European team room at Adare Manor in two years' time. He longs to wear the team shirt again, cheer on his teammates, and help secure another victory for Europe.

"I hope to be there," he stated. "I feel like I have something to give back." His support for Team Europe remains strong as he wishes them success at Bethpage Black. "I wish Team Europe all the best at Bethpage Black - I will be pulling for them every shot and wish I was there."

McDowell's passion for the Ryder Cup is evident as he reflects on his past achievements and looks forward to future opportunities. His commitment highlights his enduring connection with the event and his desire to contribute further.