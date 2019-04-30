English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Popovich negotiating new contract with Spurs

By Opta
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

New York, April 30: San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he is negotiating a new contract.

Popovich wrapped up his 23rd NBA season with the Spurs on Saturday (April 27) after San Antonio were eliminated in seven games by the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference first-round series.

Still, the Spurs tied the record for the longest streak in NBA history by making the playoffs for a 22nd consecutive season.

Earlier this month, Popovich became the all-time leader in total wins by a head coach in league history. In the 70-year-old's time at the helm, the Spurs have won five championships, most recently in 2014.

While speaking to reporters Monday (April 29), Popovich indicated he will be back next season.

"That's up in the air,” Popovich said jokingly. "I'm currently… I've never talked about my contract in all these years. Never had an agent. Never talked about the contract. Just like R.C. (Buford, Spurs general manager) don't talk about free agents or trades, or anything.

"My contract is basically my business, but I'll break the rule this time. I'm currently in a negotiation that I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or Positano Pirates. I think that it's like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio, so we'll see where it ends up."

As he walked away, Popovich further teased his return.

"Good luck to all of you this summer," he said. "Be safe. We live in a dangerous country because nobody has any courage to do what they need to do. So, enjoy and we'll laugh a lot next fall."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue