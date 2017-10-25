Gursimar turns in best score of the day; grabs a share of the lead

Gurugram, October 25: The second day of the ongoing Hero Women's Pro Golf tournament saw a complete overhaul of the leaderboard, even though overnight leader Vani Kapoor stayed on top of the board at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday (October 25).

But Vani withered in the shadow of Gursimar Badwal, who carded the day's best score to grab a share of the lead along with Vani, with a total score of five-under-149. For the second consecutive day the course was tough to play as Gursimar, who had ended the first day tied 6th, jumped to the top of the leaderboard after turning in the only under-par score of the day, carding one-under-71.

Kapurthala golfer Gursimar, started off the day on the right note, opening the second round with a birdie. Though she dropped a shot in the very next hole, followed by another on the fourth, she quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

The 24-year-old had a similar outing on the back-nine as she had two consecutive birdies on 12 and 13, but went on to drop two shots on the 14th and 15th. The saved shot on the 17th ensured a share of the lead for the Gursimar, who is currently placed ninth on the Order of Merit.

Meanwhile, Vani, yet again got off on the wrong foot starting the day with a bogey. The Delhi pro saved four shots, two inon the front-nine (2nd and 5th) and two on the back-nine (11th and 12th).

Though poised as one of the strong contenders Vani, dropped five shots in her second round (1st, 6th, 10th, 15th, 17th). The Delhite ended with a double-bogey on the 18th for a card of three-over-75.

Meanwhile, amateur Pranavi Urs, who had been tied-third heading into the second day, carded one-over-73 to lie one-shot behing the leaders. Pranavi played out a steady even par round till the 7th before saving a shot on the 8th. Her only other birdie came on the 18th hole.

Though her front-nine was blemish free, Pranavi dropped three shots on the back-nine at holes 12, 14, and 17.

Saaniya Sharma, who had been tied third along with Pranavi at the end of the third day slipped one rung down the ladder to finish the day at fourth after turning in a card of two-over-74.

Meanwhile, Amandeep Drall who had ended the opening day one-shot behind leader Vani, had a miserable outing as she ended the second day tied ninth. Amandeep turned in a card of nine-over-81, with only one birdie (13), four bogeys (1, 2, 3, 16) and two double-bogeys (4, 15).

Neha Tripathi, tied ninth after day one, climbed to sixth after turning in a card of four-over76, while Smriti Mehra, also tied ninth with Neha, slipped to 10th with a card of seven-over-79.