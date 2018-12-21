English

Gymnastics: Gold-medal winning vault named 'The Biles'

By Opta
Doha, Dec 22: Simone Biles will have a second element named in her honour on the gymnastics code of points in recognition of her extraordinary vault at the Artistic World Championships in Doha.

Biles took her tally of world titles to a record 14 in Qatar in November despite suffering from a kidney stone.

The American also claimed a record fourth all-round gold medal and the four-time Olympic champion raised the roof when she unveiled her new vault.

It was confirmed by governing body the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique that 'The Biles' will be among five original elements that have been approved to be added to the code of points.

The element is described as a "Round off flic-flac with ½ turn (180 degrees) on – stretched salto forward with 2/1 turn (720 degrees) off."

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
