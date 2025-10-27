More sports Lewis Hamilton Questions Consistency Of 10-Second Penalty At Mexico City Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton was perplexed by a 10-second penalty during the Mexico City Grand Prix, questioning the consistency of race decisions. Despite a strong start, he finished eighth, while Ferrari's Fred Vasseur echoed concerns about the ruling's fairness. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Lewis Hamilton expressed his disbelief at the penalty he received during the Mexico City Grand Prix, questioning the consistency of the decision. Starting in third place, his best qualifying position since joining Ferrari, Hamilton was penalised 10 seconds for gaining an advantage over Max Verstappen at Turn 4. This penalty dropped him to an eighth-place finish.

Hamilton's frustration stemmed from a similar incident involving his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc maintained his position after cutting the Turn 1 chicane, while Verstappen also rejoined the track after going straight on. "I was pretty much the same as all the other people around me," Hamilton stated. "I pitched the right front, I went to go down the exit road, but it was the dustiest place on earth."

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, shared Hamilton's confusion over the penalty. He remarked that this decision cost them a potential fourth-place finish. "For sure, we didn't follow the race director note," Vasseur said. "But 10 seconds, I don't remember when someone took 10 seconds [for similar incidents]."

Vasseur highlighted that Verstappen had also cut a corner earlier in the race without receiving a similar penalty. He questioned whether penalties were being managed appropriately and suggested that understanding each situation is crucial.

Reflecting on his race start, Hamilton noted he had an excellent launch and managed to brake effectively into Turn 1, reaching second place. He navigated through Turns 2 and 3 without leaving the track. However, he observed others cutting corners and retaining their positions without penalties.

"It was pretty nuts," Hamilton commented about being singled out with a penalty. "I'm the only one to get a 10-second penalty." His remarks highlight concerns over fairness in racing decisions.

The incident has sparked discussions about how penalties are applied in Formula One races. Both Hamilton and Vasseur have called for more consistent rulings to ensure fair competition among drivers.