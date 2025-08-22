More sports Hammon Expresses Unwavering Belief In Aces Following Ninth Consecutive Victory Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon highlights her unwavering belief in the team as they achieve their ninth straight win, emphasising strong defence and teamwork. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon expressed unwavering confidence in her team, even before their impressive nine-game winning streak. The Aces recently secured an 83-61 victory against the Mercury Sun. Aja Wilson led with 19 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 18th double-double this season. Dana Evans contributed significantly off the bench with 17 points, maintaining a 78% shooting accuracy.

The Aces have been on a remarkable run, winning 11 of their last 12 games and maintaining a seven-game home winning streak. Previously ranked eighth in the WNBA standings with a 14-14 record, they have now climbed to third place. Hammon's belief in her team has remained steadfast throughout this journey. "My belief in them has never wavered," said Hammon.

The team's defensive prowess was evident as they restricted the Suns to just 61 points and a field goal percentage of 31%, both season lows for their opponents. Hammon emphasized the importance of defence, stating, "We become a very dangerous group when we play defence like that." She recognized early on that strong defence would be crucial for success in a league filled with talented offensive teams.

Hammon praised her team's resilience during challenging times earlier in the season. She noted that it would have been easy for the locker room to fall apart when things were not going well. "Our locker room, it would've been very easy to fall apart in June when things were not going well for anybody -- not for individuals, not for the group, not for anybody," she said.

The coach highlighted the team's ability to adapt and thrive under pressure. Some teams start strong but struggle as stress builds; however, the Aces have shown they can handle mounting pressure effectively. This adaptability has been key to their recent success.

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and NaLyssa Smith each added valuable contributions with 12 points apiece during their latest win. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in propelling the team forward during this successful stretch.

The Las Vegas Aces' recent performances demonstrate their determination and strategic focus on defence. With Hammon's leadership and belief in her players' capabilities, they continue to rise through the ranks in the WNBA standings.