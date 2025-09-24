More sports Becky Hammon Critiques Excessive Physicality In Aces Vs Fever Playoff Series Becky Hammon has expressed concerns about the high level of physicality in the Aces vs Fever playoff series, calling it out of control. The Aces won game two, but issues with officiating and player safety were highlighted. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has criticised the level of physical play permitted by officials in their playoff series against the Indiana Fever. She described it as excessive. The Aces tied the series 1-1 after a 90-68 victory over the Fever, with WNBA MVP Aja Wilson scoring 25 points and securing nine rebounds.

Hammon expressed frustration with the officiating, comparing it to NFL rules. "I mean, you can bump and grab a wide receiver in the NFL for those first five yards, but you can do it in the WNBA for the whole half-court," she noted. This comment highlights her concern about the lack of freedom of movement on the court.

In game two, there were 41 fouls called, with 16 occurring in just the third quarter. The Aces attempted 21 free throws compared to the Fever's 15. Hammon emphasised that such physicality would not be tolerated in the NBA, stating, "Most of my assistants come from the NBA, and they're like, 'This would not fly in the NBA. ... There'd be fights.'"

Hammon also referenced Indiana's previous matchup against Atlanta Dream, likening it to a football game due to its intensity. She remarked that some hits were so severe that they could lead to arrest if done outside a sports context. This comparison underscores her concerns about player safety and officiating standards.

Fever guard Lexie Hull shared her perspective on the physical nature of this season's games. "It feels like a physical game every game," she said. Hull committed three personal fouls in game two and mentioned feeling more grounded during this series than usual.

The ongoing debate about officiating standards continues as teams navigate through intense playoff matchups. Coaches and players alike are voicing their concerns about maintaining fair play while ensuring player safety on the court.