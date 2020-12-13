Harris and Kuchar surge into QBE Shootout lead

Florida, December 13: Harris English believes he and Matt Kuchar complement each other's games as they took a five-shot lead at the QBE Shootout.
The American duo reached 25 under par in the modified alternate shot format, shooting 11 under for a score of 61.
After opening with five birdies to start their round, the duo closed with six more from the 12th to take a commanding lead after two rounds.
"I feel like our games really fit this format well," English said.
"He does a lot of stuff that I'm not great at and maybe I do some stuff that he's not great at. It's just fun. It's very relaxing out there."
After Day 2 @QBEshootout:
1. Kuchar/English (-25)— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 12, 2020
2. Na/O'Hair (-20)
T3. Oosthuizen/Watson (-18)
T3. Griffin/Hughes
T5. Sabbatini/Tway (-17)
T5. Champ/Finau
T7. Horschel/Todd (-16)
T7. Palmer/Varner III
Kuchar added: "There's still a need to make lots of birdies. I think this best-ball format, guys are going to shoot some low scores.
"Whatever the lead is, pars aren't going to be helping out very much. We've got to still make a bunch of birdies tomorrow to try to protect the lead."
Kevin Na and Sean O'Hair opened with a score of 56 but are trailing at 20 under after a 68 on Saturday (December 12).
"Alternate shot's a tough format. I don't know what these guys played that are leading, but we were saying anything better than five under was a good score," Na said.
"We fell one short of what our minimum was, but it's tough."
The star-studded team of Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen are 18 under, as are Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes.
