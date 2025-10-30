How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

More sports Injuries To Trae Young And Anthony Davis Affect NBA Games As Hawks And Mavericks Secure Wins Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks both sustained injuries during their respective games. Despite these setbacks, the Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets while the Mavericks edged past the Indiana Pacers. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

Jalen Johnson led the Atlanta Hawks to a 117-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 23 points. The Hawks faced a setback when Trae Young left the game due to a sprained right knee in the first quarter. Young sustained the injury after teammate Mouhamed Gueye collided with him. Despite this, Johnson's performance helped secure the win against the still-winless Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. was a standout for the Nets, achieving a season-high of 32 points. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent Brooklyn from falling to 0-5, marking their worst start since the 2015-16 season. Cam Thomas contributed 19 points, while Nic Claxton added 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Nets.

Nikola Jokic continued his impressive form by recording his fourth consecutive triple-double as the Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-88. Jokic tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as players who started a season with four straight triple-doubles.

The Nuggets dominated with a significant third-quarter run that extended their lead to 33 points. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun each scored 17 points for Denver. Rookie Jeremiah Fears led New Orleans with 21 points as they struggled offensively, shooting just over 37% from the field.

The Dallas Mavericks secured a narrow win over the Indiana Pacers with a score of 107-105. Anthony Davis exited early due to soreness in his lower left leg but was initially listed as available despite bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Brandon Williams stepped up for Dallas by scoring 20 points.

The Mavericks' bench made a significant impact by contributing a season-high of 64 points during their five-game homestand. Cooper Flagg recorded his second double-double with contributions of both scoring and rebounding. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam led Indiana with an impressive performance of his own.

The Pacers had an opportunity to clinch victory when Aaron Nesmith secured an offensive rebound after RayJ Dennis missed a free throw intentionally with seconds remaining. However, Nesmith's attempt at a three-pointer did not succeed, leaving Indiana winless at this point in their season.