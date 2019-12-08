Eagle helps Stenson soar to victory at Hero World Challenge

Top spot on a star-studded leaderboard changed hands on several occasions during a gripping final round, with Stenson making his move on the par-five 15th at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The Swede came close to holing out his long-range approach shot to the green for an albatross, instead having to settle for a tap-in putt that moved him to 18 under par.

Three straight pars saw the 2016 Open champion sign for a score of 66, leaving him to watch on as those big names still out on the course attempted to catch him.

A fast-finishing Jon Rahm tried his best, an eagle of his own at the 15th sandwiched between birdies.

However, the Spaniard failed to pick up the shot he required over his closing two holes to draw level with Stenson, leaving him a shot adrift in second place.

Patrick Reed, who was handed a two-shot penalty during his third round after appearing to shift sand from behind his ball at the 11th hole, was along in third on 16 under, ahead of Tiger Woods.

A birdie at the seventh had Woods in front at 14 under but, after picking up another at the 11th, his hopes of victory were dealt a telling blow when he bogeyed the par-four 11th.

Justin Rose and Justin Thomas ended up tied together on 13 under, one clear of overnight leader Gary Woodland, whose topsy-turvy 73 included a double-bogey seven at the third.