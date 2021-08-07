History has been scripted: PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw gold at Tokyo Olympics

No sooner than Neeraj achieved the distinction of becoming the country's only second individual athlete to top the podium at the biggest stage, wishes started pouring in for the 23-year-old Haryana athlete. Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics. Chopra joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner.

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation to congratulate Neeraj for his achievement. The President said Neeraj's gold breaks the barrier and creates history and his feat will be an inspiration to the youth.

The President tweeted, "Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!"

PM Modi stressed that what Neeraj has achieved today will be remembered forever.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well," Modi tweeted. "He (Chopra) played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," he said.

PM Modi later spoke to Chopra over the phone and congratulated the Naib Subedar in the Indian Army and lauded him for his hard work.

"Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the #Gold! Appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit," PM Modi tweeted.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

In his first attempt in the final, Chopra covered a distance of 87.03M that placed him far beyond any of his rivals. He went on improving it in the second attempt with his throw of 87.58M and confirmed himself a medal as none of his opponents was able to breach the 87-meter mark.