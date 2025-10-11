IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

More sports Hitaashee Bakshi: The Army Kid Who’s Leading India’s Charge in Hero Women's Indian Open By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8:30 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gurugram, Oct 10: India's rising golf star Hitaashee Bakshi, daughter of a senior Army Officer, is living her dream week at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 - not only as the local favourite leading at her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club, but also as one of the faces of Indian women's golf's new wave of confidence.

In an exclusive chat with myKhel, the 21-year-old spoke about her journey from army greens to the professional circuit, her unbreakable bond with her longtime coach Manitya Chand, and her vision for the future of women's golf in India.

"DLF is My Home. I Don't Think Much - Just Play."

Fresh off a sensational 5-under 67 that propelled her to the top of the leaderboard, Hitaashee reflected calmly on what made the round click.

"It was a good round," she said with a smile. "This is one of the toughest courses in DLF and even the Europeans are struggling. But it's my home course - I play here every day, so I don't find it that tough. The game is still long, so I have to go steadily."

The familiarity of the terrain, the early tee times, and her patient mindset have all played into her strengths this week.

A Journey Rooted in Army Discipline and Family Support

Golf wasn't just a sport for Hitaashee - it was part of growing up.

"I started golf when I was five years old," she recalled. "Our home was right next to the golf course. My dad was in the army and kept getting posted, and I was very hyperactive. My grandpa told my mom to put me into golf since it was right next door. That's how it began."

The early exposure to the Army Golf Course laid the foundation for her career. "After two or three years, I came to DLF," she said. "My coach has been Manitya Chand for the last 16 years - he's been my only coach till date. He's the head coach at DLF and has been like a constant pillar."

"My Coach is Our Strength"

Hitaashee spoke with deep gratitude about the role her coach has played in shaping her technical and mental game.

"He's helped a lot of golfers who are doing very well. He's our strength. Parents can give moral support, but the technical and mental aspects - that's all the coach," she explained. "He's always kept those things top-notch."

That mentorship has seen her mature from a hyperactive child to one of India's most consistent young professionals - currently ranked 108th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, after making multiple top-20 finishes this season.

"If an Indian Wins, It'll Inspire a Generation"

The Hero Women's Indian Open hasn't seen an Indian winner since Aditi Ashok's triumph in 2016, and Hitaashee knows what a home victory would mean.

"It will be very good," she said. "Golf is finally growing. If an Indian wins, people will feel there's real scope in golf. More kids will join the sport - that itself is an achievement."

On Playing Mixed Team Golf and the Future of the Game

Hitaashee recently finished seventh at the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) - a mixed team event featuring men and women - and believes such formats are vital for the sport's evolution.

"Playing with men is a different kind of golf altogether," she said. "They only play par-body golf, and it pushes us to raise our level. It's good that we're getting an opportunity to play together - it shows that we don't always have to play in our own category."

"With the mixed team event coming to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, this kind of format prepares us mentally," she added. "As they say, preparation starts at home. It's really good that India has already started embracing it."

"Women's Golf in India is Growing Fast"

The 21-year-old also highlighted the changing landscape of Indian women's golf, with more players entering the professional circuit than ever before.

"A lot of women golfers are coming now - especially this year," she said. "I couldn't play much on the domestic tour because I was on LET, but 10 years ago, not even six players would come. Now there are 46-49 golfers regularly competing."

She added, "They're watching us do well on the international stage. It gives them hope - a sense that this can be a career. We're doing this not just for name or fame, but for the next generation. If we perform well here, more girls will want to turn pro. That's what motivates me."

From Army Discipline to Golfing Dreams

The daughter of an Army officer, Brigadier Bakshi, Hitaashee carries a quiet resilience and discipline that mirror her upbringing. Her journey from army greens to the LET fairways reflects not just talent, but perseverance, balance, and a grounded belief that Indian golf is ready for its next big moment.

And as she heads into the weekend leading India's charge at the Hero Women's Indian Open, her story - one of family, mentorship, and quiet determination - is already inspiring a generation of young golfers waiting to tee off.