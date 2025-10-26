More sports Chet Holmgren Defies Injury To Lead Oklahoma City Thunder Past Atlanta Hawks Chet Holmgren showcased his resilience by scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds despite a thumb injury, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Atlanta Hawks 117-100. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Chet Holmgren played a crucial role in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win against the Atlanta Hawks, despite a thumb injury. The Thunder maintained their perfect start to the season with a 117-100 victory at State Farm Arena. Holmgren, aged 23, scored 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and made three steals and one block. He played most of the game with a dislocated thumb and back pain.

Holmgren expressed that his thumb looked unusual but did not affect his shooting ability. "Obviously, my thumb wasn't where it was supposed to be," he said. "I see my thumb every day. It didn't look like it normally does, but it didn't change my shot. I'm just happy we were able to come together as a team and not have to go to overtime. It's great."

The Thunder's head coach, Mark Daigneault, praised Holmgren's determination and competitive nature. "He's always got that," Daigneault stated. "He's always ready to go, [a] great competitor. He came out tonight, teeing up those shots and saw a couple go in. He had a great game flow tonight."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted the team's collective spirit and love for the game. "We have a team full of fighters, warriors and guys who just love the game at the end of the day," he said. "That tone is set every time we walk in the gym, whether it's an off day, a playoff game or a regular-season game."

The Thunder's locker room atmosphere is filled with joy and competitiveness every night. Gilgeous-Alexander noted that this mindset is consistent across all situations—whether during practice or games—and contributes significantly to their success.

Oklahoma City Thunder now looks forward to their next match in Dallas as they aim to continue their winning streak.