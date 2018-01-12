NBA: Hornets boss Steve Clifford cleared to resume coaching

North Carolina, January 12: The Charlotte Hornets are getting their head coach back after Steve Clifford was cleared to resume his duties following medical leave.

Clifford had been out since December 6 because of health issues, reported as severe headaches.

It was a condition that began to plague Clifford even before the 2017-18 NBA season.

Clifford will officially re-join the Hornets starting with practice on January 16 before returning to the sidelines against the visiting Washington Wizards the following day.

❗️UPDATE❗️ Head Coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching the team on a full-time basis. #NBA #BuzzCity



Press Release: https://t.co/i1O5TZILdP pic.twitter.com/tKqldmA2d7 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 12, 2018

The Hornets (15-24) have gone 6-11 with associate head coach Stephen Silas filling in while Clifford was out.

Charlotte will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday (January 13) before heading to Detroit for a tilt with the Pistons on Monday (January 15).

