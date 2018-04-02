Poulter trumps Hossler in play-off to earn Masters invite

Poulter – who earned his fourth PGA Tour win – birdied the par-four 18th hole in regulation to force a playoff.

The Englishman then made par on the first hole in the play-off, while Hossler carded a triple-bogey seven as Poulter earned a ticket to the Masters at Augusta.

After shooting a one-over 73 in the first round, Poulter went 20 under over the next three rounds.

Poulter posted a five-under-par 67 on Sunday (April 1) to finish the tournament 19 under overall.

Don't hold back, Ian Poulter. What a win. pic.twitter.com/H3Igv73zF6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 1, 2018

Hossler birdied four straight holes on the back nine for a final-round 67, but he crumbled in the playoff.

The 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie recorded his third top-10 finish of the season.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth made a Sunday rally, shooting a six-under 66 to finish tied for third, with Emiliano Grillo at 16 under.

It was just Spieth's second top-10 finish of the year, but it comes just one week before the Masters, where he already has a win and a runner-up placing in his career.

Spieth had been struggling with his putting entering the week, but he rounded back into form late this week. He finished with five birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the fourth round.

American Sam Ryder (68) finished fifth at 15 under, a shot ahead of Henrik Stenson (69) and Keith Mitchell (69).

Swedish star Stenson had four successive rounds in the 60s while looking ready for the season's first major.

Source: OPTA