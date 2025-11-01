When Will India Get Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi? BCCI Secretary Gives Fresh Update

'They will be looking': Anjum Chopra warns Team India ahead of Women's World Cup Final | Exclusive

More sports How To Buy FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Tickets Online? Check Ticket Price, Ticketing Platform By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 16:12 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The wait is finally over for chess enthusiasts in India! Tickets for the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 have officially gone on sale, marking the start of what promises to be one of the most exciting chess spectacles ever hosted in the country.

Scheduled to take place in Goa from November 1 to 26, 2025, the tournament will feature some of the world's finest chess minds battling it out for a $2 million prize pool and three qualifying spots for the FIDE Candidates 2026.

Fans can now book their seats for the opening rounds (November 1-6). This is a golden opportunity for Indian chess followers to witness world-class action live from the venue.

The tournament will feature an incredible 206-player field, including top stars such as World Champion D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Anish Giri, and Vincent Keymer, among others.

Ticket Categories and Prices

Classical Game Days (November 1, 2, 4 & 5):

Photo Slot 1: ₹500 (2:00 PM, photography allowed till 3:10 PM)

Slot 2: ₹300 (4:15 PM)

Slot 3: ₹300 (5:15 PM)

Slot 4: ₹300 (6:15 PM till end of play)

Fan Zone Ticket: ₹1,000 (Full-day access)

Playoff Days (November 3 & 6):

Full Day Ticket: ₹800 (All-day access to the knockout playoffs)

Fan Zone Ticket: ₹1,000 (Full-day access)

Fan Zone Experience

For those who wish to enhance their experience, the Fan Zone Pass offers exclusive access to live commentary and expert analysis from India's top chess influencers - IM Tania Sachdev, IM Sagar Shah, GM Harshit Raja, GM Sahaj Grover, Amruta Mokal, and Sahil Tickoo. Visitors may also get the rare chance to interact with grandmasters who drop by after finishing their games.

Ticketing Platform

Tickets are available only on the BookMyShow app and website. Given the high anticipation and limited seating, fans are advised to book early to secure their place for this historic event.

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa is set to be a landmark tournament for Indian chess - and now, fans can be a part of it live!