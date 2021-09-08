I am ready for any challenge in the semifinals: Ritu Phogat

"I was trailing in the first round," she said of her quarterfinal victory over sturdy veteran Meng, "but I made a good comeback in the last two rounds. I am happy to be able to beat a top athlete like Meng Bo. She has more experience than me, but I have proven that I am one of the best fighters out there."

Phogat surged in the second and third rounds to come from behind after being beaten and tangled. "The Indian Tigress" used her wrestling prowess to disrupt the Chinese athlete's striking and submission skills, and it earned her the unanimous decision win.

"When you beat a top fighter, you gain lots of valuable experience and you gain confidence too. Meng Bo is a great fighter, she's the #2-ranked atomweight contender, so after this win, I have learned a lot," Phogat said.

"I am ready for any challenge in the semifinals. I would like to beat the best and reach the finals. I want to prove that I am the best."

Phogat doesn't yet know who she will face in the next stage of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, as fans have been put in charge of choosing the lineup for the semifinals.

For Phogat, it doesn't matter who her next opponent is. She just took out the #2-ranked atomweight contender, and with her compatriots behind her, she feels she can accomplish a lot more.

"I am nothing without your support," she said to her fans, "Keep showering me with your love, and I will surely win the World Title for India."

Enthusiasts can go to onefc.com/vote and pick whether "The Indian Tigress" faces "Arale Chan" Seo Hee Ham, Stamp Fairtex, or Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata in the semifinals.

