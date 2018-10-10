English

I would smash your car – UFC champ Khabib jokes with White

By

Las Vegas, October 10: Khabib Nurmagomedov joked he would have smashed Dana White's car if the UFC boss had not given him his lightweight championship belt.

The 30-year-old defended his title with a win over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday, but the bout was marred by a post-fight brawl.

That led to White not presenting Khabib with his belt in the octagon, the UFC president worried about backlash from the crowd.

Posing with his belt and leaning on a black BMW, Khabib jokingly posted White was fortunate the championship was now back in his hands.

"@DanaWhite you're lucky that you gave my belt, or I would smash your car," he wrote.

@danawhite you lucky that you give my belt, or I would smash your car, I know your parking location 😎 #SendmeLocaition

"I know your parking location #SendmeLocation."

An investigation into the events that unfolded following Khabib's victory over McGregor at UFC 229 is being carried out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 5:40 [IST]
