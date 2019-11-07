IAAF reveals Diamond League changes, stuns Lyles by dropping 200 metres

In plans revealed, the revised programme for men and women does not feature the 200 metres, 3,000m steeplechase, discus or triple jump on its list of Diamond League official disciplines.

The world governing body carried out research ahead of the 2020 season and said the alterations were made to accommodate a 90-minute broadcast window.

Despite the 200M being cited as one of the most popular disciplines, that sprint event and the steeplechase will each only feature in 10 of the 14 regular meetings on the calendar – five times for men and as many for women – and will not have Diamond League status or feature in the Diamond League Final.

IAAF Diamond League chairman Sebastian Coe said: "Our objective is to create a faster paced, more exciting global league that will be the showcase for our sport. A league that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch.

"However, we understand the disappointment of those athletes in the disciplines not part of the 2020 Diamond League season.

"We want to thank the 10 Diamond League meetings which have found a way to include the 200M or the 3,000M steeplechase, male and female, during the 2020 season and the four meetings hosting a discus throw competition or a triple jump competition."

Noah Lyles, who has won the men's 200M in each of the last three seasons, tweeted his apparent dismay at the decision, posting an image of cartoon character Lisa Simpson appearing surprised along with the words: "Wow no 200m".

Zurich will host the Diamond League Final in 2020 and 2021 as the series switches to a single-day format.