IAAF shortlists five for Female Athlete of the Year award

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)
The British runner is the European champion and world leader at 100m, 200m and 4x100m. She finished second over 100m in the IAAF Diamond League final and IAAF Continental Cup.
The 22-year-old had also won the Commonwealth Games 4x100m gold and 200m bronze.
Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)
The Kenyan broke the world steeplechase record by eight seconds, backed up by the third-quickest mark of all time.
Chepkoech is also the winner of seven out of eight steeplechase finals including the IAAF Continental Cup, African Championships and IAAF Diamond League final. She also bagged the Commonwealth Games silver at 1,500m.
Caterine Ibarguen (COL)
The Colombian is the reigning IAAF Continental Cup winner, IAAF Diamond League champion and Central American and Caribbean champion at both long jump and triple jump.
Ibarguen also holds the world lead and is unbeaten in eight finals at triple jump.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH)
The Bahamian track and field athlete is unbeaten across five events in 15 races (13 finals and 2 preliminaries), including a 200m/4x100m double at the IAAF Continental Cup. She holds the world lead and three wins at 400m with the world's fastest time since 2006.
Miller-Uibo is also the Commonwealth Games and IAAF Diamond League champion at 200m. The 24-year-old also hasworld bests at indoor 300m and 150m straight.
Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)
TheBelgian athlete, who is specializing in multi-event competition is the European champion has the world lead and is unbeaten at heptathlon.
The 24-year-old is theworld number three in high jump as well.