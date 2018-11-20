IAAF shortlists five for Female Athlete of the Year award

Monaco, November 20: The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has short-listed the names of the five finalists for the 2018 Female Athlete of the Year award.

The list includes Great Britian's Dina Asher-Smith, Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech, Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen, Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from four Area associations, have illustrated excellence across nearly all athletics disciplines in 2018.

A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family cast their votes by e-mail, while fans voted online via the IAAF's social media platforms.

The IAAF Council's vote counted for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25 per cent of the final result. Voting closed on November 12.

Here is a look at the five finalists in alphabetical order.

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) The British runner is the European champion and world leader at 100m, 200m and 4x100m. She finished second over 100m in the IAAF Diamond League final and IAAF Continental Cup. The 22-year-old had also won the Commonwealth Games 4x100m gold and 200m bronze. Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) The Kenyan broke the world steeplechase record by eight seconds, backed up by the third-quickest mark of all time. Chepkoech is also the winner of seven out of eight steeplechase finals including the IAAF Continental Cup, African Championships and IAAF Diamond League final. She also bagged the Commonwealth Games silver at 1,500m. Caterine Ibarguen (COL) The Colombian is the reigning IAAF Continental Cup winner, IAAF Diamond League champion and Central American and Caribbean champion at both long jump and triple jump. Ibarguen also holds the world lead and is unbeaten in eight finals at triple jump. Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) The Bahamian track and field athlete is unbeaten across five events in 15 races (13 finals and 2 preliminaries), including a 200m/4x100m double at the IAAF Continental Cup. She holds the world lead and three wins at 400m with the world's fastest time since 2006. Miller-Uibo is also the Commonwealth Games and IAAF Diamond League champion at 200m. The 24-year-old also hasworld bests at indoor 300m and 150m straight. Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) TheBelgian athlete, who is specializing in multi-event competition is the European champion has the world lead and is unbeaten at heptathlon. The 24-year-old is theworld number three in high jump as well.

The male finalists will be announced soon. The award will be presented at the IAAF Athletics Gala 2018 to be held on December 4 in Monaco.

(With inputs from IAAF Media