IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: Full schedule, events, timings, list of Indian athletes in action in Doha

DAY 1, SEPTEMBER 27 (FRIDAY)
On day one, M Sreeshankar will represent India in the qualification round of long jump. Later in the day, Dharun Ayyasamy and JM Pilayil will take part in the 400m hurdles heats.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT /ROUND
19:00 M Long Jump Qualification INDIAN IN ACTION - M Sreeshankar
19:05 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round
19:10 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group A
19:40 W 800 Metres Heats
20:00 W Pole Vault Qualification
20:35 M 100 Metres Heats
20:40 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group B
21:10 W High Jump Qualification
21:30 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
21:55 M Triple Jump Qualification
22:25 M 5000 Metres Heats
23:00 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil
02:29(28 SEP) W Marathon Final
DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 28 (SATURDAY)
On day two, sprinter Dutee Chand will participate in the 100 metres heats, while the biggest medal hope of India, the 4x400 metres mixed relay team, will also be in action.
TIME(IST) SEX EVENT ROUND
18:45 M Discus Throw Qualification Group A
19:00 W 100 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dutee Chand
19:35 M 800 Metres Heats
20:00 M Pole Vault Qualification
20:15 M Discus Throw Qualification Group B
20:35 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal
21:15 M 100 Metres Semifinal
21:45 W 800 Metres Semifinal
21:55 W Hammer Throw Final
22:30 X 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team
23:10 M Long Jump Final
23:40 W 10,000 Metres Final
00:45(29 SEP) M 100 Metres Final
02:00(29 SEP) M 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final
02:00(29 SEP) W 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final
DAY 3, SEPTEMBER 29 (SUNDAY)
If Dutee and the mixed relay team make it past the heats then they will be in action on day three (September 29) else there will be no Indian participation on Sunday.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
22:35 M 200 Metres Heats
23:10 W Pole Vault Final
23:50 W 100 Metres Semifinal
00:15(30 SEP) M Triple Jump Final
00:25(30 SEP) M 800 Metres Semifinal
01:05(30 SEP) X 4x400 Metres Relay Final
01:50(30 SEP) W 100 Metres Final
02:00(30 SEP) W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
DAY 4, SEPTEMBER 30 (MONDAY)
Annu Rani (Javelin), Archana Suseendran (200m) and Anjali Devi (400m) will be taking part in the preliminary round of their respective events on Day 4.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
19:00 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Annu Rani
19:35 W 200 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Archana Suseendran
20:30 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Annu Rani
20:50 W 400 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Anjali Devi
22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats
23:00 W High Jump Final
23:20 M 200 Metres Semifinal
23:50 M 5000 Metres Final
23:55 M Discus Throw Final
00:20(1 OCT) W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
00:40(1 OCT) W 800 Metres Final
01:10(1 OCT) M 400 Metres Hurdles Final
DAY 5, OCTOBER 1 (TUESDAY)
In the 300m steeplechase heats Avinash Sable will be in action on day five. If Annu makes the final, she can also be seen in the javelin event.
TIME(IST)/ SEX / EVENT / ROUND
19:00 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group A
19:05 M 400 Metres Heats
19:20 M High Jump Qualification
20:00 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
20:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group B
20:45 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Avinash Sable
22:35 M Pole Vault Final
23:20 W 400 Metres Semifinal
23:50 W Javelin Throw Final
00:05(2 OCT) W 200 Metres Semifinal
00:40(2 OCT) M 800 Metres Final
01:10(2 OCT) M 200 Metres Final
DAY 6, OCTOBER 2 (WEDNESDAY)
P.U. Chithra will feature in the 1500m heats on Day 4 and if Archana reaches the 200m final, she will also be in action on Wednesday.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
19:05 M 100 Metres Decathlon
19:15 W Shot Put Qualification
19:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon
20:00 M Long Jump Decathlon
20:05 W 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - P.U. Chithra
20:30 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A
20:45 W High Jump Heptathlon
20:55 W 5000 Metres Heats
21:20 M Shot Put Decathlon
21:55 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B
22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semifinal
23:00 W Shot Put Heptathlon
23:05 M 400 Metres Semifinal
23:10 M High Jump Decathlon
23:35 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal
00:10(3 OCT) M Hammer Throw Final
00:20(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Heptathlon
01:05(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Final
01:25(3 OCT) M 110 Metres Hurdles Final
01:45(3 OCT) M 400 Metres Decathlon
DAY 7, OCTOBER 3 (THURSDAY)
Tejinder Pal will take part in the shot put qualifiers on Day 7, while Jinson Johnson will feature in the 1500m event.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
19:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon
19:10 W Triple Jump Qualification
20:00 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group A
20:45 W Long Jump Heptathlon
21:05 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group B
21:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group A
21:50 M Shot Put Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor
22:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group B
22:40 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon
23:10 M Shot Put Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor
00:30(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Jinson Johnson
00:35(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A
01:05(4 OCT) W Shot Put Final
01:30(4 OCT) W 1500 Metres Semifinal
01:40(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B
02:20(4 OCT) W 400 Metres Final
02:35(4 OCT) W 800 Metres Heptathlon
02:55(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Decathlon
DAY 8, OCTOBER 4 (FRIDAY)
On day 8 of the IAAF Worlds, Irfan Thodi and Devender Singh will be part of the 20km race walk event. Avinash and Jinson will also be in action if they make the 3000m steeplechase final and 1500m semis respectively.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
22:40 M 1500 Metres Semifinal
22:45 M High Jump Final
23:10 W 4x100 Metres Relay Heats
23:30 W Discus Throw Final
23:35 M 4x100 Metres Relay Heats
00:00(5 OCT) W 400 Metres Hurdles Final
00:15(5 OCT) M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
00:50(5 OCT) M 400 Metres Final
02:00(5 OCT) M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final INDIANS IN ACTION - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh
DAY 9, OCTOBER 5 (SATURDAY)
India's marathoner Thonakal Gopi will feature in the Marathon final. Meanwhile, India's 4x400m men's and women's relay teams will begin their campaigns in the heats. Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh will also participate in the qualifiers.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
19:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION -
Shivpal Singh
19:45 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats
20:20 W Long Jump Qualification
20:30 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION Shivpal Singh
22:25 W 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action
22:35 M Shot Put Final
22:55 M 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action
23:05 W Triple Jump Final
23:25 W 1500 Metres Final
23:55 W 5000 Metres Final
00:35(6 OCT) W 4x100 Metres Relay Final
00:45(6 OCT) M 4x100 Metres Relay Final
02:29(6 OCT) M Marathon Final INDIAN IN ACTION - Thonakal Gopi
DAY 10, OCTOBER 6 (SUNDAY)
Several Indian athletes, namely Jinson (1500m), Shivpal (Javelin) and India's relay teams (4x400m men and women), might be in action on the final day of IAAF Worlds if they reach the final.
TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND
21:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semifinal
21:45 W Long Jump Final
22:10 M 1500 Metres Final
22:25 M Javelin Throw Final
22:30 M 10,000 Metres Final
23:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final
23:45 W 4x400 Metres Relay Final
00:00(7 OCT) M 4x400 Metres Relay Final