IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: Full schedule, events, timings, list of Indian athletes in action in Doha

By
IAAF World Championships 2019: Full schedule, events, timings, list of Indian athletes in action in Doha

New Delhi, Sep 27: The 2019 IAAF World Championships began from September 27 in Doha, Qatar. The global event which will see athletes from across the globe participating in the various discipline will conclude on October 6.

Top Indian athletes such as Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar will be missing out from the biennial event due to injury. While Dutee Chand and Archana Suseendran have been invited despite not making the cut-off mark. Both these athletes made the cut due to their world rankings.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a modest 25-member contingent for the IAAF World Championships, including the relay squads.

Here's the schedule, timings, rounds and the name of Indian athletes who will be participating in the entire event:

DAY 1, SEPTEMBER 27 (FRIDAY)

On day one, M Sreeshankar will represent India in the qualification round of long jump. Later in the day, Dharun Ayyasamy and JM Pilayil will take part in the 400m hurdles heats.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT /ROUND

19:00 M Long Jump Qualification INDIAN IN ACTION - M Sreeshankar

19:05 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round

19:10 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

19:40 W 800 Metres Heats

20:00 W Pole Vault Qualification

20:35 M 100 Metres Heats

20:40 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

21:10 W High Jump Qualification

21:30 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

21:55 M Triple Jump Qualification

22:25 M 5000 Metres Heats

23:00 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil

02:29(28 SEP) W Marathon Final

DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 28 (SATURDAY)

On day two, sprinter Dutee Chand will participate in the 100 metres heats, while the biggest medal hope of India, the 4x400 metres mixed relay team, will also be in action.

TIME(IST) SEX EVENT ROUND

18:45 M Discus Throw Qualification Group A

19:00 W 100 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dutee Chand

19:35 M 800 Metres Heats

20:00 M Pole Vault Qualification

20:15 M Discus Throw Qualification Group B

20:35 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal

21:15 M 100 Metres Semifinal

21:45 W 800 Metres Semifinal

21:55 W Hammer Throw Final

22:30 X 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team

23:10 M Long Jump Final

23:40 W 10,000 Metres Final

00:45(29 SEP) M 100 Metres Final

02:00(29 SEP) M 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final

02:00(29 SEP) W 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final

DAY 3, SEPTEMBER 29 (SUNDAY)

If Dutee and the mixed relay team make it past the heats then they will be in action on day three (September 29) else there will be no Indian participation on Sunday.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

22:35 M 200 Metres Heats

23:10 W Pole Vault Final

23:50 W 100 Metres Semifinal

00:15(30 SEP) M Triple Jump Final

00:25(30 SEP) M 800 Metres Semifinal

01:05(30 SEP) X 4x400 Metres Relay Final

01:50(30 SEP) W 100 Metres Final

02:00(30 SEP) W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

DAY 4, SEPTEMBER 30 (MONDAY)

Annu Rani (Javelin), Archana Suseendran (200m) and Anjali Devi (400m) will be taking part in the preliminary round of their respective events on Day 4.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

19:00 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Annu Rani

19:35 W 200 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Archana Suseendran

20:30 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Annu Rani

20:50 W 400 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Anjali Devi

22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats

23:00 W High Jump Final

23:20 M 200 Metres Semifinal

23:50 M 5000 Metres Final

23:55 M Discus Throw Final

00:20(1 OCT) W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

00:40(1 OCT) W 800 Metres Final

01:10(1 OCT) M 400 Metres Hurdles Final

DAY 5, OCTOBER 1 (TUESDAY)

In the 300m steeplechase heats Avinash Sable will be in action on day five. If Annu makes the final, she can also be seen in the javelin event.

TIME(IST)/ SEX / EVENT / ROUND

19:00 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

19:05 M 400 Metres Heats

19:20 M High Jump Qualification

20:00 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

20:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

20:45 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Avinash Sable

22:35 M Pole Vault Final

23:20 W 400 Metres Semifinal

23:50 W Javelin Throw Final

00:05(2 OCT) W 200 Metres Semifinal

00:40(2 OCT) M 800 Metres Final

01:10(2 OCT) M 200 Metres Final

DAY 6, OCTOBER 2 (WEDNESDAY)

P.U. Chithra will feature in the 1500m heats on Day 4 and if Archana reaches the 200m final, she will also be in action on Wednesday.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

19:05 M 100 Metres Decathlon

19:15 W Shot Put Qualification

19:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon

20:00 M Long Jump Decathlon

20:05 W 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - P.U. Chithra

20:30 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A

20:45 W High Jump Heptathlon

20:55 W 5000 Metres Heats

21:20 M Shot Put Decathlon

21:55 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B

22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semifinal

23:00 W Shot Put Heptathlon

23:05 M 400 Metres Semifinal

23:10 M High Jump Decathlon

23:35 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal

00:10(3 OCT) M Hammer Throw Final

00:20(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Heptathlon

01:05(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Final

01:25(3 OCT) M 110 Metres Hurdles Final

01:45(3 OCT) M 400 Metres Decathlon

DAY 7, OCTOBER 3 (THURSDAY)

Tejinder Pal will take part in the shot put qualifiers on Day 7, while Jinson Johnson will feature in the 1500m event.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

19:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon

19:10 W Triple Jump Qualification

20:00 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group A

20:45 W Long Jump Heptathlon

21:05 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group B

21:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group A

21:50 M Shot Put Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor

22:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group B

22:40 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon

23:10 M Shot Put Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor

00:30(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Jinson Johnson

00:35(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A

01:05(4 OCT) W Shot Put Final

01:30(4 OCT) W 1500 Metres Semifinal

01:40(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B

02:20(4 OCT) W 400 Metres Final

02:35(4 OCT) W 800 Metres Heptathlon

02:55(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Decathlon

DAY 8, OCTOBER 4 (FRIDAY)

On day 8 of the IAAF Worlds, Irfan Thodi and Devender Singh will be part of the 20km race walk event. Avinash and Jinson will also be in action if they make the 3000m steeplechase final and 1500m semis respectively.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

22:40 M 1500 Metres Semifinal

22:45 M High Jump Final

23:10 W 4x100 Metres Relay Heats

23:30 W Discus Throw Final

23:35 M 4x100 Metres Relay Heats

00:00(5 OCT) W 400 Metres Hurdles Final

00:15(5 OCT) M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

00:50(5 OCT) M 400 Metres Final

02:00(5 OCT) M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final INDIANS IN ACTION - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh

DAY 9, OCTOBER 5 (SATURDAY)

India's marathoner Thonakal Gopi will feature in the Marathon final. Meanwhile, India's 4x400m men's and women's relay teams will begin their campaigns in the heats. Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh will also participate in the qualifiers.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

19:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION -

Shivpal Singh

19:45 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats

20:20 W Long Jump Qualification

20:30 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION Shivpal Singh

22:25 W 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action

22:35 M Shot Put Final

22:55 M 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action

23:05 W Triple Jump Final

23:25 W 1500 Metres Final

23:55 W 5000 Metres Final

00:35(6 OCT) W 4x100 Metres Relay Final

00:45(6 OCT) M 4x100 Metres Relay Final

02:29(6 OCT) M Marathon Final INDIAN IN ACTION - Thonakal Gopi

DAY 10, OCTOBER 6 (SUNDAY)

Several Indian athletes, namely Jinson (1500m), Shivpal (Javelin) and India's relay teams (4x400m men and women), might be in action on the final day of IAAF Worlds if they reach the final.

TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND

21:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semifinal

21:45 W Long Jump Final

22:10 M 1500 Metres Final

22:25 M Javelin Throw Final

22:30 M 10,000 Metres Final

23:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final

23:45 W 4x400 Metres Relay Final

00:00(7 OCT) M 4x400 Metres Relay Final

Just In

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 19:49 [IST]
