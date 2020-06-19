Poulter shares RBC Heritage lead as Spieth, Koepka start well

Poulter and American Mark Hubbard carded seven-under 64s in the first round at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina to be tied atop the leaderboard.

Englishman Poulter has finished no lower than tied for 32nd in his past five events and the 44-year-old made seven birdies to begin the PGA Tour tournament.

Poulter and Hubbard share a one-stroke lead ahead of a group of seven players.

Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, Brice Garnett and Ryan Palmer opened with six-under 65s.

Coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, former world number one Spieth made a fine start with a five-under 66.

What a finish to Round 1 from @JordanSpieth. He birdies 7 of his final 9 holes and goes out at 5-under @RBC_Heritage. He's currently T2. pic.twitter.com/Inqa567Sxg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2020

The American recovered from a triple bogey at the par-four 12th hole – his third of the day – and was two over through his first 10 holes.

However, Spieth reeled off seven birdies from the second hole through the ninth, including six straight, to be tied for 10th.

Carrying momentum into Round 2 ...@JordanSpieth finished his first round with 7 birdies in his last 8 holes. pic.twitter.com/P3YRn9anIS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2020

Matthew NeSmith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen and Mackenzie Hughes are alongside Spieth at five under.

Four-time major champion Koepka opened with a 67 to be tied for 16th alongside Rickie Fowler and Ernie Els, among others.

World number one Rory McIlroy, playing the tournament for the first time since 2009, battled to a one-over 72 to be well back.