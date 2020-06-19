English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Poulter shares RBC Heritage lead as Spieth, Koepka start well

By Dejan Kalinic
Ian Poulter carded seven-under 64 in the first round of RBC Heritage
Ian Poulter carded seven-under 64 in the first round of RBC Heritage

South Carolina, June 19: Ian Poulter grabbed a share of the lead at the RBC Heritage as Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka made solid starts on Thursday (June 18).

Poulter and American Mark Hubbard carded seven-under 64s in the first round at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina to be tied atop the leaderboard.

Englishman Poulter has finished no lower than tied for 32nd in his past five events and the 44-year-old made seven birdies to begin the PGA Tour tournament.

Poulter and Hubbard share a one-stroke lead ahead of a group of seven players.

Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, Brice Garnett and Ryan Palmer opened with six-under 65s.

Coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, former world number one Spieth made a fine start with a five-under 66.

The American recovered from a triple bogey at the par-four 12th hole – his third of the day – and was two over through his first 10 holes.

However, Spieth reeled off seven birdies from the second hole through the ninth, including six straight, to be tied for 10th.

Matthew NeSmith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen and Mackenzie Hughes are alongside Spieth at five under.

Four-time major champion Koepka opened with a 67 to be tied for 16th alongside Rickie Fowler and Ernie Els, among others.

World number one Rory McIlroy, playing the tournament for the first time since 2009, battled to a one-over 72 to be well back.

More IAN POULTER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 3 - 0 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue