IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship: Advani, Rawat and Singh seal quarterfinal berths

By
advani

Mandalay (Myanmar), Sept. 19: Multiple-time world billiards and snooker champion Pankaj Advani scored a comfortable 5-2 win over Pakistan's Zulfiqar Qadir to enter the quarterfinals of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Thursday (September 19).

Earlier in the day, India's 'Golden Boy' Advani accounted for another Pakistani cueist Muhammad Ahsan Javaid with a 5-1 victory in the last-32 stage.

Laxman Rawat, who beat Gao Yang of China, and Pushpender Singh, who defeated Thailand's Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn 5-4 in a thriller, also joined Advani in the quarterfinals.

In the quarters, Bengaluru-based cueist Advai will take on Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon from Thailand, while Laxman faces Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Wai and Pushpender will be up against Thet Min Lin of Myanmar.

In the women's championship, Amee Kamani is the sole Indian left and she is slated to play against Ng On Yee of Hong Kong in the semifinals.

Source: Inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 22:02 [IST]
