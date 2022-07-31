India at Commonwealth Games 2022: August 1 Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Also, the cyclists and swimmers - Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natarak will go through the qualifying rounds of their respective events to reach their medal rounds.

Meanwhile, two weightlifters - Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh - will be competing for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022. Plus, boxers Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin will be in round of 16 action in their respective weight categories.

Also on Monday (August 1), the badminton team will be in mixed team semifinal action depending on their qualification, while the men's table tennis team will also be in last four action. Squash players will be in quarterfinals singles action.

The men's hockey team will play their second pool stage fixture, while one gymnast in final and 4 judokas including Sushila Devi also will be in action on an action packed day as India look to add more medals.

While Sushila will be directly contesting in the quarterfinal, the other three - Vijay Kumar Yadav, Jasleen Singh Saini and Suchika Tariyal - will start their respective events from the round of 16. All four will also compete in medal rounds depending on their progress.

Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for August 1:

Date Sport Event Round Time in IST August 1 Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Final (Ajay Singh) 2:15 PM August 1 Judo Men’s 60 Elimination & Medal Rounds (Vijay Kumar Yadav) 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM August 1 Judo Women’s 48kg Elimination & Medal Rounds (Sushila Devi Likmabam) 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM August 1 Judo Men’s 66kg Elimination & Medal Rounds (Jasleen Singh Saini) 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM August 1 Judo Women’s 57kg Elimination & Medal Rounds (Suchika Tariyal) 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM August 1 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats 6 (Sajan Prakash) 3:51 PM August 1 Squash Women’s Singles Plate Quarterfinal (Sunanya Kuruvilla) 4:30 PM August 1 Boxing Men’s 51kg Round of 16 (Amit Panghal) 4:45 PM August 1 Boxing Men’s 57kg Round of 16 (Mohammed Hussamuddin) 6 PM August 1 Squash Women’s Singles Quarterfinal (Joshna Chinappa) 6 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s Keirin First Round 6:32 PM August 1 Gymnastics (Artistic) Women’s Vault Final (Pranati Nayak) 6:40 PM August 1 Cycling Men’s Points Race 40km Qualifying 6:52 PM August 1 Table Tennis Men’s Team Semifinal (India vs Nigeria) 7 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s Keirin First Round Repechage (If Qualified) 7:42 PM August 1 Cycling Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final 8:02 PM August 1 Hockey Men’s Team Pool Stage (India vs England) 8:30 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s Keirin Second Round 9:17 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final 9:37 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s Keirin 7-12 Final (If Qualified) 9:52 PM August 1 Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal 2 (If Qualified) 10 PM August 1 Cycling Women’s Keirin 1-6 Final (If Qualified) 10:05 PM August 1 Cycling Men’s Points Race 40km Final (If Qualified) 10:12 PM August 1 Weightlifting Women’s 71kg Final (Harjinder Kaur) 11:15 PM August 2 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals (If qualified, Sajan Prakash) 12:27 AM/12:33 AM August 2 Para Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Final (Suayash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan) 12:46 AM August 2 Boxing Men’s 80kg Round of 16 (Ashish Kumar) 1 AM August 2 Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Final (If qualified, Srihari Nataraj) 1:07 AM