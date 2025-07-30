More sports India’s Basketball Breakthrough? Spanish Star Marta Canella Feels 3x3 Could Be the Game-Changer- Exclusive By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 9:26 [IST]

In a significant boost to India's budding basketball scene, VIBGYOR Group of Schools has launched its 2025-26 Sports Excellence Programme with Spanish basketball sensation, ex Barca CBS girl- Marta Canella as its brand ambassador.

Currently touring India to lead elite basketball camps in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Canella is inspiring a new generation of players-especially young kids-with her experience, values, and belief in the power of the 3x3 format.

In an exclusive interaction with MyKhel, the 3x3 FIBA Europe Cup gold medalist and Spar Girona guard opens up about her journey, the rising potential of Indian talent, and why 3x3 could be the breakthrough format India needs to fast-track its presence on the global basketball map.

You are a superstar in 3x3 basketball. How has your journey shaped you as a player, and what drew you specifically toward a young format that started in 2007?

Well, the 3x3 format has been great to me. It came kind of recently like five years ago in the Tokyo Olympics. With that I started from scratch, which in turn got me to represent the national team. After that I was able to play the European championships and eventually win the gold medal. As I am a little older, I was not expecting to represent Spain anymore since I actually went past the eligibility categories as far as the youth-level is concerned.

It was super motivating, and it's a challenge, seeing that I had the chance there. So I made up my mind that as I have the chance now, I wanna take it, and I gotta do everything that I can. So I did it.

I'm still waiting to go to the Olympics with this format. So that's my main goal for the future. So I have kept myself focused with the big goal in mind.

Winning gold at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup must have been a defining moment. What do you remember most about that experience, and how did it influence your growth as a player?

The experience of the European championship, what I remember most vividly is playing against France. We were playing in Paris by the Eiffel Tower- It was the semifinals in front of the French crowd. I was just truly amazing. We knew that it was only the semifinals, but it was a huge step for us because they were a really tough side as they were a serious contender. So we knew that if we beat them then we were going for the gold. There was no chance that we were gonna end up with the silver.

3x3 has helped me amazingly to improve my game, because it's a super fast, pacy game. So you're gonna be as versatile as possible as it will help you to to survive better in this game. So, I think, it has helped me because I needed it and then it just stays in you as a player. You can also use that on the 5x5 as well.

As a guard for Spar Girona, a former Barca girl and a leader on Spain's 3x3 team, what are the core values or habits that have helped you succeed at the highest levels?

Well, I think what has brought me here is the determination and perseverance. From 20 to my 25 years of age, maybe I was a bit indecisive as a professional, which is not bad initially. But that doesn't take you to the biggest clubs or the biggest events or like to represent your country. So I think coming out of my comfort zone and wanting more has helped me to win the gold medal and represent a very big club in Spain. So I am actually proud to say that, with age, I didn't didn't settle down for less but it made me want more.

This is your first time working with Indian basketball players. What are your first impressions of the young talent here, and how do you see their potential on an international level?

Well, I see there is a lot of room for improvement. The level might not be very high now but it's actually good that there is a lot interest. The kids are really excited with the sport and you can see that if a little work is done, they get better, they speed up and that has been very rewarding.

We are not able to give that much time they should get, because we are conducting three practices with each group here. So, of course, there is no time to make them grow. But we want them to take interest in the game, so it can lead them to places, not necessarily as a professional- but it's something that is gonna be good for your life, for your lifestyle to make yourself a better person. The kids are doing really good and this type of initiatives are amazing for younger generations, which actually helps them to keep believing.

Indian players often face challenges like lack of infrastructure and proper competition. How can programmes like VIBGYOR's Sports Excellence Camp help bridge that gap?

I think, with these type of initiatives, doing something different to the rest, you can always have a little advantage. But what is very important is the role of the coaches.

You got the kids. You got the facilities, the infrastructure, the interest of the school. So you know you gotta help the coaches to be able to make the the kids better. Not one initiative would do a great deal, that's not on the side of VIBGYOR. It's, like, more on the federation level to have official leagues for the kids to compete at every age group.

It can be beginner, intermediate or higher level. Whatever is the level, they have to compete to get out there and to show what they have developed.

You're not just here to coach but to inspire. What message would you like to share with young Indian girls who are dreaming of making it big in basketball?

Well, what I have been telling them here is that I've come a long way- Let's say, someone, who has made a name in the basketball world or in Europe. But the important thing is that I have always enjoyed my journey.

I believe I would've been the same happy person regardless-because of how I worked, the places I went, and the people I met along the way. For me, it's never been just about the outcome; it's about the journey. It's about how you grow through that journey. I'm proud that I kept improving every day-not just as a basketball player, but hopefully as a person too. Sports teach you values that last a lifetime. That's what I try to share with kids: it's great to have big dreams, but what truly matters is how you take each step along the way. Because in the end, it's the journey that defines you

3x3 basketball is still relatively new in the global stage- only 18 years and it was first introduced in the Olympics in 2020 like you said. Do you believe it can be a game-changer for developing countries like India, where access to full-court infrastructure can be challenging at times?

You're absolutely right. That's the beauty of 3x3-it requires only half the space and fewer players. In places where access to full-court infrastructure is limited, like in parts of India, this format can really be a game-changer. You only need one half-court and a small group-just six players can have a great training session.

It's easier to organize, and players stay more engaged because they get more touches on the ball and are constantly involved in the action. Especially for young players, this keeps their interest alive, which is often a challenge in traditional 5-on-5 settings where they might not see the ball much. I truly see 3x3 as a great opportunity for countries like India, and I've had conversations with colleagues in schools about how it could help accelerate basketball development there. So yes, I would definitely encourage India to invest more in the 3x3 format-it has so much potential.