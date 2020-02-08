India boxers win four silver and a bronze at Bocskai Memorial tournament

The South Asian Games gold medallist went down fighting against Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the final after getting a walkover in the semi-finals. Gaurav lost his bout 0-4 in a unanimous verdict.

Former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) also won the silver medal after she lost a hard-fought bout 2-3 to Russia's Soluianova Svetlana in the final. Jyoti earlier made an entry into the final after defeating Canada's Mandy Bujold in the semi-finals with a unanimous verdict.

Two other Indian pugilists, Manisha (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) also clinched silver medals at the championships.

While Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha lost her final match against World Boxing Championships silver medallist, Russia's Liudmila Vorontsova, Prasad lost his final bout to Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in unanimous verdicts. Sachin settled for bronze medal in the 57kg category at the championships.