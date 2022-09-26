India clinch bronze on debut at Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

In all, 14 countries competed in the tournament and the Indian team put up a strong show as they made their presence felt on their debut appearance. Bronze-medallist India finished with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146).

On the opening day of the competition, Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance event. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

On day two, the team competed in individual and team sword events and claimed second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day of the competition, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

On day three, the team competed in the ring, peg and sword event and finished second. The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.