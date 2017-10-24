Bengaluru, October 24: India continues its winning streak with another big victory over Sri Lanka at the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship.

The FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship is underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with four division A and one division B game and with 2 division B games at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

India closed the action on the second day by recording their second win in a row by beating team Sri Lanka, 86-58. The Indian team gained a big lead of 23 points in the first quarter and maintained it throughout the game.

The Sri Lankans tried to fight back in the last quarter of the game but the lead was too big to cover in a single quarter. Monica Jayakumar top-scored for the home team with 19 points, while Puspha Senthil Kumar recorded a double-double with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Vaishnavi Yadav, the most experienced member of the Indian team had an astonishing stat line with 19 points, 5 Rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals. Meanwhile, Thisari Hiniduma Kapuge led the way for Sri Lanka with 20 points.

India will play its third and final league match against Iran on Tuesday (October 24th) at night. Iran U16 women's team is creating history as this is a debut International championship for Iran women's team of any age group. It will be an exciting encounter between India and Iran as both the teams have begun the tournament with big wins.



Results:

Division A: New Zealand bt Korea 74-44, Australia bt Chinese Taipei 88-60, Japan bt Hong Kong 113-36, China bt Thailand 89-28

Division B: India beat Sri Lanka 86-58, Malaysia beat Kazakhstan 64-50, Iran beat Nepal 89-32