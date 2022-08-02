India create history, win first-ever Lawn Bowls Gold in Commonwealth Games

The glory was brought to India by the Women’s Fours team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani. They beat South Africa 17-10 in the gold medal match.

From the start, the Indian quartet kept themselves ahead of the South Africa team, one of the pedigreed outfits in the Commonwealth Games, with consistent rolls.

There were pockets of defence from the South African ladies but India kept their nerves in crucial junctures to keep their tryst with the gold.

Till the End 10, India and SA were fought neck to neck and the scoreline read 10-10 but thereafter the Indian women broke free and gained crucial points in the last 5 Ends to land India a maiden medal in lawn bowls, a gold no less.

India started the match with a lead before South Africa fought back to make things 2-2.

India kept dominating their opponents as after End 7, the score read 7-2 in their favour. After end 8, South Africa did get two points on the table, but India got one more, which widened their lead to 8-4.

South Africa continued their fight back and made the scoreline read 8-6 after End 9, though India still had a two-point lead.

After End 10, the scores stood level at 8-8. India fumbled their lead after End 11 as South Africa was leading them by two points at 8-10.

Things started to turn in favour of India once again after End 13, as they scored two more points to gain a 12-10 lead once again.

They continued to build on their renewed momentum and extended their lead to 15-10. India never looked back from there and ended the match with Gold in their hands, while South Africa had to settle for silver.

Earlier, in the day, the Indian Women's Triples team consisting of Tania Choudhary, Pinki and Rupa Rani Trikey defeated New Zealand in their round one match by 15-11 after 18 ends.

But in the women's pairs category, Team India consisting of Lovely Choubey, Nayanoni Saikia was defeated by New Zealand by a margin of 9-18.

Earlier on Sunday, India's Lawn Bowls men's pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progressed to the quarterfinals of their event after a win over England in their Section C match.

Tania Choudhary on the other hand broke her losing streak in Lawn Bowls by defeating Shauna O'Neill of Northern Ireland by 21-12 after 19 ends.

Despite winning the match, she failed to qualify for the quarter-finals as she had registered three straight losses against Dee Hoggan (Scotland), Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands) and Laura Daniels (Wales) previously.