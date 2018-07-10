English

India finish joint third in Asia Cup archery

The Indian womens recurve team is all smiles after defeating Japan in the bronze medal playoff (Image: Twitter)
The Indian women's recurve team is all smiles after defeating Japan in the bronze medal playoff (Image: Twitter)

Taipei, July 10: India bagged three silver medals and a bronze to finish joint third with Iran in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 3 here on Tuesday (July 10).

The event concluded in two days to avoid the incoming super typhoon Maria, and on the concluding day, recurve men's team added a second silver before Divya Dhayal clinched a third silver in the compound individual category. Women's recurve team defeated its opponents from Japan 6-2 in the evening session to win the bronze playoff.

India ended their campaign behind toppers Korea and hosts Chinese Taipei. Korea topped the tally with eight gold, three silver and as many bronze followed by hosts Taipei (2-1-2).

On Monday, in a battle between the two top seeded recurve mixed pairs, Koreans maintained their supremacy to defeat the Indian duo of Shukmani Babrekar and Ridhi for the gold.

The recurve men's team of Shukmani Babrekar, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Gora Ho were no match to their Korean counterparts Jaehyeon Bae, Taeyeong Jeong and Kyu-Chan Kim, who led 4-0 before clinching the issue 5-1 after a tied third end.

Making best use of the small draw of eight, Divya, who got a sixth seeding, pipped Korean third seed Yun Soon Song in the shoot-off. In the second round, she had it easy against Thailand's ThaKanayee Maneesombatkul winning 144-141. Divya however fell at the final hurdle with local favourite Ting-Ting Wu prevailing 144-141.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
