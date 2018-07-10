India finish joint third in Asia Cup archery

Taipei, July 10: India bagged three silver medals and a bronze to finish joint third with Iran in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 3 here on Tuesday (July 10).
The event concluded in two days to avoid the incoming super typhoon Maria, and on the concluding day, recurve men's team added a second silver before Divya Dhayal clinched a third silver in the compound individual category. Women's recurve team defeated its opponents from Japan 6-2 in the evening session to win the bronze playoff.
Recurve Mixed Team won SILVER Medal #AsiaCup in Taipei

India ended their campaign behind toppers Korea and hosts Chinese Taipei. Korea topped the tally with eight gold, three silver and as many bronze followed by hosts Taipei (2-1-2).
On Monday, in a battle between the two top seeded recurve mixed pairs, Koreans maintained their supremacy to defeat the Indian duo of Shukmani Babrekar and Ridhi for the gold.
Congratulations to Dhiraj B and Sukhmani Babrekar on their Silver medal in Recurve Men team event at the 2018 Archery Asia Cup - Stage 3 held in Chinese Taipei

The recurve men's team of Shukmani Babrekar, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Gora Ho were no match to their Korean counterparts Jaehyeon Bae, Taeyeong Jeong and Kyu-Chan Kim, who led 4-0 before clinching the issue 5-1 after a tied third end.
Many congratulations to the trainee of SAI COE Sonepat, Divya Dhayal for winning a Silver medal for India in the Individual Compound Women's event at the Archery Asia Cup - Stage 3 at Chinese Taipei.
Making best use of the small draw of eight, Divya, who got a sixth seeding, pipped Korean third seed Yun Soon Song in the shoot-off. In the second round, she had it easy against Thailand's ThaKanayee Maneesombatkul winning 144-141. Divya however fell at the final hurdle with local favourite Ting-Ting Wu prevailing 144-141.
