India Make Boxing History at Asian Youth Games as Khushi, Ahaana, Chandrika Strike Gold

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Manama (Bahrain), Oct 30: India's young boxing contingent etched its name into the record books with a historic performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, finishing with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal - the country's best-ever youth boxing result at the continental level.

In a spectacular morning session, Khushi Chand (46kg) set the tone for India's golden run with a clinical 4:1 victory over China's Luo Jinxiu, displaying composure and tactical sharpness throughout the bout.

Chandrika (left), Khushi Chand (46kg) celebrates her gold medal win with BFI President Ajay Sign and coaches (right) at 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025

Moments later, Ahaana Sharma (50kg) extended India's dominance with a sensational win, forcing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the opening round against Ma Jong Hyang of the People's Republic of Korea. The explosive bout underscored her superior speed and power, leaving no room for her opponent to recover.

India's golden momentum continued as Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg) delivered a flawless performance in the ring, outpunching Uzbekistan's Muhammadova Kumriniso in a commanding 5:0 decision to seal the nation's third gold medal of the day.

The medal tally could grow even further, with Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Anshika (+80kg) both entering the ring later in the evening, giving India a chance to improve its already record-breaking gold count.

In the boys' section, Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) put up a valiant fight in the final but had to settle for silver after a close contest against Kazakhstan's Nurmakhan Zhumagali. Earlier, Anant Deshmukh (66kg) had ensured another podium finish with a bronze medal, rounding off a memorable campaign for India.

With five medals in total, including three golds, India's youth boxers have emphatically announced their arrival on the Asian stage. The stellar showing reflects the success of the national youth boxing program and the intensive training camp conducted at NS NIS Patiala, under the guidance of Head Coaches Vinod Kumar (boys) and Jitender Raj Singh (girls).

This unprecedented performance marks a significant milestone for Indian boxing - reinforcing the nation's growing dominance in Asia and signalling a bright future for the next generation of champions.

Story first published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 17:48 [IST]
