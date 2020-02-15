India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20 km race walk

The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 1:29.54, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31.00.

Bhawna's effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year. Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36.

"My target was 1:28-1:29, really put a lot of hard work in training over the last three months. Thanks to my mother & father for always supporting me & thanks to my department in #IndianRailways," said New National Record maker Bhawna Jat, winner of 20km (Women) RW in #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/Z80Q1eVyEk — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 15, 2020

The Tokyo Games will be held in the Japanese capital city from July 24 to August 9.

