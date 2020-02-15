English
India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20 km race walk

By
Bhawna Jat
Bhawna Jat made the Olympics cut. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, February 15: India's Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships in Ranchi on Saturday (February 15).

The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 1:29.54, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31.00.

Bhawna's effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year. Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36.

The Tokyo Games will be held in the Japanese capital city from July 24 to August 9.

"My target was 1:28-1:29, really put a lot of hard work in training over the last three months. Thanks to my mother and father for always supporting me and thanks to my department Indian Railways," said Bhawna after her achievement.

Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
