India's biggest poker tournament EndBoss is back; promises prize pool of INR 5 crore

The EndBoss tournament kickstarted with satellite tournaments on 1st September and will conclude with the five days long tournament between 20th and 24th October. Along with the announcement comes PokerBaazi's cool theme song which brings to life the spirit of becoming India's biggest winner ever.

Commenting on the onset of the second edition of EndBoss, Mr. Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, "The EndBoss tournament is all about excitement and thrill which makes it the biggest standalone tournament of the country. Our first edition last year witnessed a grand success, and we are hoping that the second will be even bigger with the support and participation of our existing and new audience including some of the most extraordinary poker players of the country. We Look forward to crowning another EndBoss.''

While the buy-in amount for the main tournament is INR 11000, the participants can make their way to the EndBoss by participating and winning satellite tournaments which are held every day on PokerBaazi with buy-ins starting at INR 1.

The EndBoss tournament saw 5,847 massive entries last year taking the total prize pool up to almost INR 5.85Cr. Abhishek Maheshwari was crowned as the winner with a prize of INR 1 crore. Here are some interesting tips & tricks from the last year's EndBoss maestro Abhishek Maheshwari that may help the participants and budding poker players to strategize and prepare for End Boss 2021.