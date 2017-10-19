Milestone for Ghosal as he completes 200 PSA World Tour wins

Bengaluru, October 19: India's Saurav Ghosal notched up his 200th Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour win by stunning Egypt's world No.6 Marwan El Shorbagy in the first round of the Channel VAS Championships in St George's Hill, Weybridge, England.

Coming through the qualifiers, Ghosal beat Marwan, the brother of world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy 11-7, 11-7, 11-2 in match which lasted just 36 minutes.

Ghosal pounced on any loose shots from an out-of-sorts Marwan as he raced around court and punished the Egyptian time and time again to achieve a major milestone on the PSA World Tour.

"He's No.6 in the world right now and he's had a really good 12-18 months and deserves to be where he is," said World No.26 Ghosal.

"Beating a player of his calibre is definitely a good win and it goes with when I beat Rösner in Macau, which was also a good win for me.

"All the wins against the top guys are important, they're small steps towards realising what I want to achieve in my career, so I'm happy that I managed to win against a quality opponent," added Ghosal.

Standing between Ghosal and a place in the semifinal is the Egyptian world No.18 Mohamed Abouelghar who beat Germany's Raphael Kandra 11-3, 11-5, 4-11 11-2 in a 41-minute encounter.