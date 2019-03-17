English

India's Irfan KT qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Pti
Irfan KT (centre)

Nomi (Japan), March 17: India's Irfan KT has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth at the Asian Race Walking Championship here on Sunday (March 17).

Irfan clocked 1:20.57 in the 20km walk to attain the standard qualifying mark for the quadrennial extravaganza in Tokyo.

The fourth-place finish also ensured a berth in the upcoming IAAF World Championship in Doha from September 27 to October 6. Two other Indian race walkers, who qualified for the World Championship are Devinder, who clocked 1:21.22 and Ganapati (1:22.12).

Having qualified for Tokyo 2020, this will be Irfan's second Olympics having represented the country in 2012 London edition. During last year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Irfan was sent home after not adhering to the 'no needle policy'.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
