India's Neeraj qualifies for IAAF Diamond League finals

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion will be joined by the likes of current world champion Johannes Vetter, Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, 2017 IAAF Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch, German champion Andreas Hofmann and Estonian record holder Magnus Kirt.

The remaining two spots will be decided at the final qualifying meet of 2018 in Birmingham on August 18.

Javelin thrower #NeerajChopra qualifies for the #DiamondLeague 2018 finals in Birmingham along with five other athletes to be held in Zurich on 30 August. pic.twitter.com/gTMdgX2JIf — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 27, 2018

Neeraj is currently perched sixth in the IAAF Diamond League standings for 2018 with 12 points from three meetings. The 20-year-old's first Diamond League competition saw him finish fourth in Doha with a throw of 87.43 metres.

It was a throw which saw him break his 2016 national record of 86.48 metres set at the Under-20 World Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The next meeting at Eugene saw him throw an under-par 80.81 metres, finishing sixth in tricky conditions.

Rabat was the meet at which the Indian clinched his place in the Diamond League final after throwing a 83.32 metres. Neeraj followed that up with a victory at Sotteville where he came up trumps with a throw of 85.17 metres.

The IAAF Diamond League finals in Zurich (August 30) and Brussels (August 31) will invite the top-ranked athletes based on points achieved at the 12 qualification meetings.

Events from 100m up to 800m will have eight finalists (the 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles in Zurich will have seven, given the configuration of the track), horizontal jumps and throwing events will have eight finalists, and middle-distance events and vertical jumps will have 12.

The 18 Diamond disciplines not being contested in Birmingham have already made all of their scheduled appearances in the earlier qualifying meetings.