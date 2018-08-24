India's schedule on Day 7 of Asian Games 2018: Sindhu/Saina look to keep badminton hopes alive

Major disappointments came to India in 10m Air pistol Shooting and in men's badminton singles in the day. Senior female shooter Heena Sidhu had to settle with a bronze while young Manu Bhaker finished fifth. Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty/Ranki Reddy will be playing their round of 16 games while the women's pair of Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa will play the quarterfinal game.

The focus will now shift on women's singles round of 16 on Saturday (August 25) when PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action.

Indian men's hockey team continued there winning streak and hammered Japan 8-0 and even scored their 51st goal in three games. The Indian women's team - which is also yet to lose a game - will face the Republic of Korea.

India were assured of three medals in squash competition with Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik advancing to the semifinals of their respective singles events. The three will be in action in their respective semifinals and would look to eye gold after entering the finals.

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das too failed in their respective individual recurve and continued disappointing in Archery. India will now fancy their changes in quarterfinals of the men and women's team recurve events. The women face Mongolia while the men's team will be up against Vietnam.

Athletes will also be seen in action on Saturday in Men's High Jump qualification and 400m qualification event. Women's Hammer throw, 100m qualification men's long jump, men's shot put final and women's 10,000m final will also be held.

India men and women will also present their contention in 200m Canoe/Kayak Sprint. Golfers will also be seen in action in the individual and team events on Saturday.

All that and more on Day Seven of the Asian Games 2018. Here is India's full schedule for Day Seven, which is Saturday, August 25. Watch the proceedings live on Sony Ten Network or Sony Liv.

Archery:

Recurve Women's Team1/8 Eliminations 08:00 AM, India vs Mongolia

Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations 09:20 AM, Vietnam vs India

Athletics:

Men's High Jump qualification 09:00 AM

Men's 400m qualification 09:40 AM

Women's Hammer Throw 05:10 PM

Men's Long Jump qualification 05:15 PM

Women's 100m qualification 06:00 PM

Men's Shot Put Final 06:30 PM

Women's 10,000m Final 06:30 PM

Women's 400m qualification 07:05 PM

Badminton:

Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Chirag Shetty/Ranki Reddy vs S. Choi/M.Kang, after 12:00 PM

Women's Singles Round of 16 - Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani after 12:00 PM

Mariska Tunjung vs PV Sindhu after 12:00 PM

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals - Ponappa/Reddy vs Qingchen Chen/Jia Yifan after 12:00 PM

Boxing:

Women's Light (60kg) Round of 16 Perveen Rukshana vs Pavitra 02:15 IST

Order of Play 🇮🇳



Time for the women boxers to be in action; first one to take the ring will be Pavitra in 60kg. Let's wish the pugilist all the very best! #PunchMeinHaiDum #BoxtoGlory 🥊💪 👊 pic.twitter.com/FoTLSACaU1 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 24, 2018

Canoe/Kayak Sprint:

Canoe TBR 200m Men 07:30 AM

Canoe TBR 200m Women 07:30 AM

Golf:

Women's Individual Round 3 04:30 AM

Women's Team Round 3 04:30 AM

Men's Individual Round 3 05:33 AM

Men's Team Round 3 05:33 AM

Women's Handball:

India vs Malaysia Classification 9th-10th Place 12:30 PM

Hockey Women's:

India vs Republic of Korea 06:30 PM

Sepak Takraw:

India vs Republic of Korea 12:30 PM

Shooting:

Skeet Women qualification 06:30 AM

Skeet Men qualification 07:00 AM

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 07:30 AM

Squash:

Dipika Pallikal vs Nicol David Women's Singles Semifinals-1 01:30 PM

Joshana Chinappa vs Shivasangari Subramaniam Women's Singles Semifinals-2 02:30 PM

Saurav Ghoshal Ming Chun Au Men's Singles Semifinals-1 03:30 PM

Volleyball:

India vs Maldives (men's) 07:30 AM

India vs Chinese Taipei (women's) 05:30 PM.