More sports India's Junior Boxers Clinch 26 Medals, Including 7 Golds At International Youth Gala In Xinjiang India's junior boxing team secured 26 medals at the 3rd Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, including 7 golds. This achievement showcases their growing prowess in youth boxing on an international stage. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 19:23 [IST]

India's junior boxing team achieved a remarkable feat at the 3rd "Belt and Road" International Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China.

They secured a total of 26 medals, comprising 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze. This impressive performance highlighted their prowess across various weight categories in the U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament.

The girls' team was particularly dominant, clinching 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) emerged victorious with gold medals. Chandrika (54kg) earned a silver medal after facing a Chinese opponent. Several all-India finals in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories further added to their medal tally.

Impressive Performance by Boys

In the boys' division, India bagged 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 6 bronzes. Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) secured gold with decisive victories over Kazakh competitors. Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) narrowly missed gold but brought home silver medals after intense matches. Bronze contributions came from Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg).

The Indian contingent consisted of 58 members: 20 boys and 20 girls were accompanied by a support team of 12 coaches, five support staff members, and one referee & judge. Only U-17 athletes represented India at this event. The selection was based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships in 2025.

Strong Bench Strength

The junior girls' team's strong bench strength was evident through several all-India clashes that resulted in additional silver and bronze medals. This depth ensures that India continues to produce talented boxers who can compete at international levels.

This successful campaign not only showcased India's skill on an international platform but also demonstrated their steady progress in global youth boxing competitions. The young athletes have proven their mettle against tough opponents from around the world.