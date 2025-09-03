Antony Opens Up About His Challenging Experience At Manchester United Before Joining Real Betis

More sports Indian Boxers Set To Compete Against Top International Pugilists At World Boxing Championship In Liverpool Twenty Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, will compete at the inaugural World Boxing Championship in Liverpool from September 4-14. Following a successful run in previous competitions, the team is prepared to showcase their skills on a global stage. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 21:13 [IST]

Indian boxers are set to compete against top international fighters at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.

The event, held at the M&S Bank Arena, will feature 20 Indian athletes, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and World Champion Nikhat Zareen. India enters the competition with strong momentum after securing 17 medals in recent World Boxing Cups.

The Indian team has shown impressive performances in past events. At the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, they won six medals, with Hitesh earning gold and Abhinash Jamwal taking silver.

In Kazakhstan, the team continued their success by winning 11 more medals, including three golds. Nupur Sheoran's victory in the heavyweight category highlighted India's strength across all divisions.

Before heading to Liverpool, Indian boxers underwent an intensive training camp in Sheffield from August 18 to September 1. Under the guidance of head coaches and a dedicated support team, athletes focused on refining techniques and strategies. This preparation aims to ensure they are ready to face the world's best competitors.

The men's team coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav expressed confidence in his squad, stating, "Our preparation in Sheffield has been nothing short of exceptional. This team is a powerful mix of seasoned campaigners who have stood on the podium before, and a new wave of incredibly talented young boxers who are ready to make their mark."

The women's team coach Dr. Chandralal praised his athletes' dedication: "The dedication and hard work I've seen from this team are truly inspiring. We've done the work, we've laid the groundwork, and now we are ready to showcase the true fighting spirit of Indian women's boxing."

The squad includes medal-winning athletes like Hitesh (70 kg), Abhinash (65 kg), Nupur (80+ kg), Pooja Rani (80 kg), Minakshi (48 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Jaismine (57 kg), Sanju (60 kg), Neeraj Phogat (65 kg), and T. Sanamacha Chanu (70 kg).

The male contingent features emerging talents such as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Sachin (60 kg), Sumit (75 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Jugnoo (85 kg), Harsh Choudhary (90 kg), and Narender (90+ kg). These athletes underscore India's formidable presence across various weight categories.

Event Details and Viewing Information

The World Boxing Championships promise intense competition as India showcases its depth and versatility on a global stage. Fans can watch live matches from September 4-14 at Eurovision Sport starting at 3:30 PM.