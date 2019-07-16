Indian doubles team wins Table Soccer World Cup junior title

As many as 350 players from more than 40 countries had participated in the World Cup held in the southeastern Spanish city from June 28 to July 7.

The event was held under the aegis of International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF).

India had fielded a six-member team comprising Tenzing Dickey, Palak Bharadwaj, Ayusi Uniyal, Yash Arora, Navdeep Singh and Arshad Mohammad for the tournament.

While the duo off Tenzing and Yash reigned supreme, it was double delight for India as Palak and Ayushi finished third.

Indian Olympic Association vice president Kuldeep Vats was all praise for the winners.

"Congrats to the winners as well as the whole team on their participation in the tournament as well as bringing laurels to the country and for putting the sport on the global map," said Vats, who also heads the Delhi Olympic Association.

The Federation of Table Soccer India (FTSI), who run the sport in the country, also patted the winners.

"A great and outstanding performance from the team members. It was a great learning curve for the team as most of them were participating in an ITSF-sanctioned event for the first time. Hats off to them," FTSI statement said.