National Sports Day 2025: Indian Golf Union Engages Youth In Golf And Fitness Activities

-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Indian Golf Union (IGU) marked National Sports Day on Friday (August 29) with enthusiasm across India, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

The IGU, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, organised events nationwide to promote fitness and sports participation. This initiative encouraged amateurs to take a pledge for physical fitness and mental strength.

In Delhi NCR, the IGU hosted the NCR Junior Boys Cup for children aged 11 to 18. This event aimed to nurture young talent in golf. Dignitaries present included Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, Director General of IGU, and Mr Sanjeev Rattan, Honorary Treasurer of IGU. Their presence underscored the importance of grassroots development in sports.

Promoting Fitness and Sportsmanship

Harjai Milkha Singh, grandson of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh and son of golf icon Jeev Milkha Singh, expressed his excitement about participating in National Sports Day celebrations. "This is the first time I am taking part in the National Sports Day celebrations. All thanks to the Indian Golf Union for organizing such a beautiful event," he said. Harjai emphasised dedicating at least an hour daily to physical activities to combat lifestyle diseases.

The IGU's efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Hari Gali, Har Maidan, Khele Saara Hindustan." Maj. Gen. (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan highlighted this vision: "The IGU organized the National Sports Day in all major cities of India today. This is a great initiative by the Government of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports."

Encouraging Nationwide Participation

Mr Sanjeev Rattan reiterated the IGU's commitment to promoting golf at the grassroots level. He stated: "The IGU is committed to growing the game at the grassroots level. The National Sports Day is a novel initiative of the Govt. of India to encourage citizens to dedicate one hour daily for their own fitness." He thanked the Sports Ministry for its continuous support.

The National Sports Day aims to foster sportsmanship and raise awareness about sports' significance in maintaining health and discipline. It encourages youth to consider sports as a career while highlighting teamwork's role in personal development.