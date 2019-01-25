Injured Oladipo to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Los Angeles, January 25: The Indiana Pacers have announced Victor Oladipo is to undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a serious knee injury against the Toronto Raptors.
An MRI scan revealed Oladipo had ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee during the second quarter of Wednesday's meeting between the two Eastern Conference contenders.
The 26-year-old got tangled up with Raptors forward Pascal Siakam while trying to chase him down and, after initially receiving treatment on the court, was taken away on a stretcher.
"Victor Oladipo underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed he has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, sustained with 4:05 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against Toronto," a statement from the Pacers read.
"He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. Further updates will be provided as warranted."
OFFICIAL: Victor Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. https://t.co/bAZIgJfhVn pic.twitter.com/GbbSi6wzl3— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019
Oladipo was averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season prior to the match against the Raptors.
The 2018 All-Star received support from his team-mates and also many other NBA players from around the league on social media.
Former Pacer Paul George - who suffered a serious leg injury prior to the 2014-15 season while on international duty with United States - was one of those to reach out to Oladipo, who was selected by the Orlando Magic with the second pick of the 2013 draft.
"I sent him a text, just to send my wishes, tell him I'm praying for him," George told the media on Thursday. "But it is tough. Especially for a team that's playing so well. Vic's playing so well. Him really just holding it down over there in Indiana."
Indiana triumphed 110-106 against Toronto to improve their record to 32-15, leaving them in third place in the East.